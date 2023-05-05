This week I would like to share with you some of the key legislation the legislature passed in strengthening our state’s transportation system, transportation workforce, and promoting safety. Good transportation policy is the foundation of any economically and socially prospering state, and I am proud of the legislation we produced.
Addressing the school bus driver shortage, Rep. Kim King – HB 13 increases to 24 months the time between mandatory physical fitness exams for school bus drivers, which conforms with federal requirements for CDL drivers. The measure also allows individuals who are not a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to apply for a CDL if they can show proof of legal residence and authorization to work.
Eliminating a barrier for homeless Kentuckians, Rep. Randy Bridges – HB 21 allows 16- and 17-year-olds who do not have a physical address because they are homeless to obtain a non-driver’s license photo ID. HB 21 also sets the price for these individuals to obtain an ID at only $5. HB 21 also allows Kentuckians without a fixed home address to renew their driver’s license.
Modernizing motor vehicle dealers, Rep. Ken Upchurch - HB 150 amends the definition of franchise to include any agreements related to or dependent on an original franchise agreement addendum to the franchise agreement. This legislation also permits a new motor vehicle dealer to propose a successor and increases the time allowed for a dealer to respond to notice of cancellation from 15 days to 30 days. HB 150 prohibits manufacturers and other licensees from requiring remodeling of a dealership within 10 years of a previously required improvement, using motor vehicles in transit in any sales formula to the detriment of the dealer, offering the sale of new motor vehicles outside a franchised dealer, or failing to assign reservations and purchase requests received by a manufacturer to a dealer. HB 150 also allows manufacturers to audit dealers if they have evidence of fraud.
Electronic Titling, Rep. Michael Meredith – HB 217 delays until January 1, 2025, the implementation of an electronic titling and registration system approved by the legislature in 2022.
Addressing the truck and bus driver shortage, Rep. Chris Freeland – HB 320 allows out-of-state applicants who have both an operator’s driver’s license and a commercial driver’s instruction permit to take the certified driver’s license (CDL) skills test for Kentucky. Out-of-state applicants will pay $150, while in-state applicants will not see an increase in their fee of $50.
Cleaning up drivers’ licensing statutes, Rep. Jonathan Dixon – HB 392 removes references to the circuit clerk in issuing an operator’s license and personal IDs.
Supporting the Jones Act, Rep. Randy Bridges – HCR 5 affirms the state’s support for the Jones Act. Section 27 of the Merchant Maritime Act of 1920 states that goods shipped between U.S. ports must be transported on ships built, owned, and operated by U.S. industries, citizens, or permanent residents.
Naming roads and bridges to honor and commemorate, Rep. Sarge Pollock – HJR 7 directs the Transportation Cabinet to designate various roads and bridges in honor of deceased Kentuckians, including the Representative John “Bam” Carney Memorial Highway.
Streamlining the process for rebuilt and salvaged titles, Sen. Brandon Storm - SB 72 allows rebuilt and salvaged titles with completed paperwork to utilize a speed titling process.
Promoting racing events as tourist attractions, improving bridge safety, Sen. Brandon Smith - SB 96 creates a framework for local governments to grant permits for racing events to eligible entities that meet insurance, security, emergency services, and other conditions. The bill also allows local governments to temporarily close roads, reroute traffic, and waive traffic regulations for racing events. SB 96 was amended to create a separate overweight fine schedule for violating weight limits on state-maintained bridges that are more than 75 years old.
Establishing guidelines for road signs, eliminating burdens for military families, Sen. Phillip Wheeler – SB 163includes performing artists added to the Country Music Highway (US Route 23) to those eligible for road signage under existing statutes. The measure also identifies three mottos that may appear on a standard issue motor vehicle license plate: Bluegrass State, United We Stand, Divided We Fall, and In God We Trust. SB 163 also prohibits the Transportation Cabinet from requiring a member of the Armed Forces from obtaining a Kentucky operator’s license to drive in Kentucky and prohibits manufacturers and other licensees from requiring the remodeling of a dealership within 10 years of previous improvement and using the use of motor vehicles in a sales formula to the detriment of a dealer.
Honoring a Kentucky Legend, Sen. Stephen West - SJR 58 designates the Brigadier General Charles Young Memorial Historical Corridor from Camp Nelson to Mays Lick and directs the Transportation and Tourism cabinets to work together to promote the significance of General Young’s service.
I would like to hear from you regarding your interest in any of the issues before the Kentucky General Assembly, transportation or otherwise. Feel free to reach out here at home anytime or through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. If you would like to receive regular email updates on what is going on in Frankfort, send me a request via my legislative email at Timmy.Truett@lrc.ky.gov. For more information, please visit the legislature’s website at www.legislature.ky.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.