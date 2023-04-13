Now that we have wrapped up the 2023 General Session, I look forward to seeing how all the bills we signed into law will help improve the lives of all Kentuckians. However, I wanted to take a step away from politics this week to discuss one of the most important things in many of our lives: the celebration of Easter. And while we do not all celebrate Easter, I believe the underlying message of sacrifice, forgiveness, and love speaks to each of us.
The Bible tells us Jesus died and rose again to save us from our sins so that we may have eternal life. John 3:16 reads, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life,” God has a plan for all his children, and by placing his only Son on the Earth so that we may be saved and that was the ultimate sacrifice. Every day we make sacrifices for the people around us, whether for our children, parents, friends, or someone we just met. We give something up so that another person may have a better life; through those decisions, we follow in God’s footsteps. We do not make sacrifices for our well-being; we do it to help another person so that they might have better outcomes.
Another important message during the Easter season is forgiveness. For many Christians, the 40 days leading up to Easter is the season of Lent. This is a period of reflection, repentance, and forgiveness. Whether we seek forgiveness for ourselves or others, we are meant to search in our hearts for mercy like God has mercy for all of us. In the Bible, while Jesus was being crucified, he said “Father forgive for they know not what they are doing” (Luke 23:34) While he is saying this, two criminals are also being nailed to the cross, soldiers are gambling away Jesus’ clothes, and bystanders are encouraging the soldiers, but even though Jesus knew he was dying at the hands of these people he still asked his Father to forgive them. If Jesus can forgive those actively harming and ridiculing him, we should also seek to forgive those who have wronged us in the past. This season of Easter, we should look inside our hearts and reach out to those who might hurt us in the past and make amends with them.
While Easter’s main message is about sacrifice and forgiveness, the underlying theme of those two is love. God loved his people so much that he sent his Son so that we may be saved, and we must have love in our hearts to forgive those who have wronged us. Love is one of the biggest themes of the Easter Season; the two greatest Commandments Jesus gave us were “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: Love your neighbor as yourself” (Matthew 22:37-39).” It is important for us to love one another no matter our differences, no matter where we come from, and no matter what we believe. Extending our kindness and love to others might inspire them to do the same. We can speak about loving each other, but the only way to show it is through our actions and words, and I urge everyone this Easter season to act with love in everything they do.
