Legislators were busy with interim committee meetings as the next session gets closer and closer. I am sharing about a few, but more information is always available on the Legislative Research Commission's website at legislature.ky.gov.
Early Childhood Education Task Force: Lawmakers explored how unnecessarily burdensome state regulations may be making it harder for childcare facilities to operate and limit access to quality childcare. Presenters looked into legislative trends across the country. Currently Kentucky’s childcare providers can be regulated by three or more agencies depending on the services they provide. Trends show that more states are approaching governance by creating a dedicated early childhood agency responsible for multiple programs and functions, thus going beyond the typical boundaries associated with early childhood centers. Members also discussed the Federal Child and Adult Care Food Program, which reimburses eligible centers for providing healthy meals. While not all eligible centers participate, it does serve as an optional funding stream for many childcare centers.
Emergency Medical Services Task Force: Members heard from the Department of Medicaid Services (DMS) about Kentucky Medicaid throughout the state. Kentucky Medicaid provides medical coverage to more than 1.6 million Kentuckians, more than one third of our state’s population. DMS recommended changes to how emergency medical services (EMS) providers are reimbursed. Next the committee heard from the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACO). KACO discussed the challenges rural communities face in delivering emergency medical services to their residents, with labor shortages leading the list. The committee also discussed potential solutions, including incentivizing former EMTs to return to that field. Last, the committee heard from the Kentucky Hospital Association (KHA), to grow the EMT workforce with new training opportunities should be developed. Those new opportunities may be the most common sense approach and include allowing more people to teach classes and increasing the 15:1 student to teacher ratio.
IJC on Agriculture: The committee learned about a new biodiesel blending facility in Somerset that expects to be up and running within the next 30 days. The project costs $33 million and will have 36 full-time employees. The plant is expected to produce 5 million gallons of biodiesel a year. The committee also heard from the Kentucky Poultry Federation (KPF). Poultry is a $1.2 billion industry in Kentucky, making it our second largest commodity. Challenges facing poultry farmers include inflation, access to veterinarians, bird flu, and labor shortages.
IJC on Education: Lawmakers focused on anti-vaping efforts in Kentucky’s public schools during this month’s meeting. Teen vaping has spiked in recent years, fueled by new fruity and menthol-flavored vapors. Nearly 2.6 million kids currently use e-cigarettes and 25% of youth use them daily, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Meanwhile, popular vape designs have made it challenging for school administrators to curb teen use in school settings. The explosive growth in use is a health danger, but also hampers learning in the classroom because it results in frequent class interruptions and decreased student focus.
Education Assessment and Accountability Review: Legislators reviewed school funding, with the Office of Education Accountability presenting their research on how other states fund public education. After measuring the cost of an adequate public education in Kentucky and similar states, the Office concluded it’s difficult to determine what the cost would be in Kentucky based on the state’s definition. The report also shows education spending does not always equate to student proficiency. With state-level testing data released this week showing a staggering decline in core subjects like reading and math, it is essential that the legislature continues analyzing school funding elements.
IJC on Judiciary: Lawmakers learned more about the heartbreaking death of a college freshman last year as part of a presentation on hazing prevention. Hazing is an activity that humiliates, degrades, abuses, or endangers someone interested in joining a group or participating in a program. The topic is one we are becoming all too familiar with and we expect legislation addressing it to be filed for the 2023 Regular Session. Many universities have policies in place, but there may very well be a need to further address it.
