Great opportunity often requires us to get out of our comfort zone and try something different. As a state legislator, I have learned that lesson firsthand as we have continued efforts to make our state’s tax code more competitive. Our goal all along has been to build an economy that provides for our needs while making sure that Kentuckians do not carry the entire burden. I think we have successfully navigated that course, passing legislation last year that leaves more than $625 million in the pockets of working Kentuckians while broadening our tax base to include luxury services and other goods and services used by tourists and those here on business.
This approach is a big departure from how taxes have been levied in our state for generations and allows us to use our tax code as a tool to grow prosperity rather than a way to penalize productivity. While we continue to monitor the success of these efforts, by all accounts they are paying off for our people. In fact, while Kentuckians are paying less in taxes, our state’s revenue has increased, unemployment is still at a record low, and we continue to see businesses come to Kentucky to invest.
I do not get involved in local government often unless it benefits my constituents. As our community considers implementing a 3% tax on short-term housing like AirBnBs and VRBOs, I see another opportunity to leverage how we tax into an opportunity that will grow our local economy. The funds raised through this tax will allow our community to hire a tourism director to market Jackson County across the state and around the nation. We are already a destination, that can be measured in the fact we have an estimated 100 of these rentals. But we can become an even greater attraction, perhaps like Brown County in Indiana and communities in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Jackson County has so much to offer, but our region has never invested in uncovering that potential.
In addition to marketing our community, a tourism director could also offer support to start-up entrepreneurs and existing small business owners who could take advantage of programs and grants on the state and national level.
This is not a new idea. The concept of a dedicated local tourism director has served other communities well for decades and we have discussed it here at home for several years. Maybe the time has come to put our community first and make the decision to invest in Jackson County. And what better way to establish a tourism position than by using tourism dollars to pay for it?
As always, I can be reached through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. Feel free to contact me via email at Timmy.Truett@lrc.ky.gov. If you would like more information, please visit the legislature’s website at www.legislature.ky.gov.
