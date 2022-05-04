The Humanity in Healthcare Act: Protecting Women and the Unborn
The 2022 Regular Session was one of Kentucky's most successful sessions in modern history. We passed crucial pieces of legislation aimed at improving the quality of life for Kentuckians, but one of the most important pieces of legislation we passed was HB 3, better known as the Humanity in Healthcare Act. I am most proud of this measure because it signals a shift from treating abortion as a transaction to recognizing it as a serious medical procedure.
This measure is an omnibus bill, which means it combines several different pieces of legislation into one bill. The bill addresses the abortion-inducing drug, judicial bypass and parental consent, dignified disposal of fetal remains, and a change in current change from a 20-week ban to a 15-week ban.
One of the ways it will do that is through the regulations placed on the abortion-inducing drug. Currently, this drug is readily available to order online with little to no oversight. The FDA no longer regulates the online sale of these drugs, so anyone with a credit card and internet access can receive it on their doorstep in a matter of days, essentially rendering every restroom across the state an abortion clinic. Without oversight, there is no one holding these companies accountable, and women of all ages can order the drug without a physician's consent. Under the terms of HB 3, the online sales of abortion-inducing drugs must involve a physician registered with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
The Humanity in Healthcare Act also requires medical providers to perform an in-person medical examination and establishes guidelines for what the examination includes. Physicians must also schedule a follow-up appointment and show reasonable efforts were made to provide follow-up care if the patient does not return. The bill also requires a physician to notify the patient of all of her options as well as any possible side effects of taking the abortion-inducing drug.
One of the most heartbreaking aspects of access to the drug online is how accessible it is to minors. The bill states that attempts must be made to contact the minor's parents. We included this provision not only because they are under the age of consent, but also because the state has a moral obligation to ensure the young woman is not being forced into having an abortion. The legislation also raises the standard to acquire judicial bypass, an existing process that allows a physician to bypass parental consent with court-approval. The court must consider the minor's age, stability, credibility, demeanor, ability to assess responsibility for life-impacting consequences, the reason for needing an abortion, and the possibility of influence and pressure, as well as confirm that the pregnancy is not a result of abuse by the parent or guardian.
One of the biggest changes made with passage of the bill was the addition of a ban on abortion after 15-weeks of pregnancy. It amends the existing 20-week statutory ban and mirrors that passed in Mississippi and currently being considered by the United States Supreme Court. I am hopeful the court will vote in favor of the Mississippi Law.
HB 3 also addresses how fetal remains are treated. The bill would require that parents receive notice of their right to take responsibility or relinquish their child's remains within 24 hours of the procedure. Under the bill, babies' remains cannot be treated as pathological waste, disposed of as medical waste, or sold.
Of course this issue has been controversial, as this issue is one of the most hot button topics in our modern world. It came as no surprise when pro-abortion forces filed a lawsuit challenging the measure shortly after it passed. While I am disappointed that a U.S. District Court Judge placed a temporary stay on the law, I am hopeful this is just part of the process and the courts will allow for the law to carry out, so women and their children will be protected.
