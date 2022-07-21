I know many of us are heartbroken by the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. It was a senseless act of violence and a real reminder that evil exists in our world. While the specifics of that tragedy are still coming to light, it has brought a renewed interest in school safety. I thought I would provide a brief overview of what Kentucky has done to not only improve school safety, but also to build resiliency in our children and strengthen the school community.
School shootings are a relatively new phenomenon, however one of the very first major events took place in Kentucky almost 30 years ago when a student walked into East Carter High School and gunned down a teacher and janitor. Less than five years later, another student took the lives of three classmates and injured another five students at Heath High School in Paducah. More recently, two 15 year olds were killed and 18 injured at Marshall County High School.
Each tragedy left us shaken and each led to changes in school safety protocols. While there is still a great deal left to do and it is important that we remain vigilant, our Commonwealth has taken important steps and is recognized throughout the nation as a leader in school safety. We made strides with the School Safety and Resiliency Act of 2019. The legislation, SB 1, is a multi-faceted approach aimed at making school facilities more secure and funding mental health and wellness awareness resources for students. Implementing these plans takes a lot of resources, so we prioritized funding over the last four years and allocated $52 million to address the issues associated with school violence.
The School Safety Act set a statewide goal of placing a specially trained law enforcement officer in every public school in the form of a school resource officer (SRO). In addition, it requires school districts to appoint a school safety coordinator to serve as the primary point of contact and develop policies for emergency response drills and protocols. School personnel now also receive a slew of trainings, from de-escalation to active shooter.
Hardening security on campus is just the first step. Addressing mental health issues is critical. The School Safety Act required an increase in the number of counselors in schools, so our students feel safe, supported, and connected. We know how important it is to provide early and ongoing support, which is why all students in grades 6 through 12 are learning to be more aware of not only their own situation, but what their fellow students are facing. According to safety experts, the perpetrator in every single school shooting across the nation has leaked their intent on either social media or some other public forum. This is their cry for help and we need to be prepared to hear it and act.
To make sure our schools meet the highest safety standards, the legislation takes a thoughtful approach to provide more accountability and oversight. We created the state school security marshal position to oversee school safety and security compliance, as well as provide local districts with the support they need. Moving forward, the state will compile an annual public safety report. We also worked to restructure the school safety board to include a variety of community representatives. Lastly, it cracks down on outside disruptions by criminalizing hoaxes and fake threats of violence in schools, labeling each as a second-degree terroristic threat.
While many of our school districts have already increased campus security, earlier this year we clarified that a school resource officer must physically be on the assigned campus by August 1, 2022. School districts are also required to report any problems with funding or staffing officers to the security marshal, so a plan can be devised to help them.
We are increasing access to mental health resources and providing more counselors in schools, with our goal of having one counselor for every 250 students and stipulating that a majority of their time be devoted directly to services for our children. To help reach that goal, we passed legislation requires schools to report data regarding qualified school-based mental health professionals and school counselors who are available to learners.
These are big achievements, but our approach must continue to evolve. Last week members of the Interim Joint Committee on Education received an update on school safety. It turns out that school safety experts have found that one simple, inexpensive step has proven extremely helpful. Not a single tragedy has occurred in a facility with a safety protocol that includes locked classroom and exterior doors and requiring that visitors check into the school. I know it can be an inconvenience, but it can save lives. Committee members also discussed expanding the existing School Safety Act to include more support for training and mental health services.
Every child deserves to be safe, and every employee should feel comfortable at work. We will continue to reinforce our commitment to make their safety a priority.
As always, I can be reached through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. Feel free to contact me via email at Timmy.Truett@lrc.ky.gov.
