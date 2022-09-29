Every so often someone asks me why I write about the budget so much. The answer is pretty simple: not only is the legislature the only branch of government with the constitutional authority to allocate taxpayer resources, but we are also required to adopt a balanced budget. In addition, it is important to “follow the money” to determine that our state government’s priorities match those of the people we serve. This week provided us with several opportunities for discussion as the Interim Joint Committee (IJC) on Appropriations and Revenue and budget review (BR) subcommittees met to continue preparation for the 2023 Regular Session. The topics included the current budget, tax modernization, and looking at what may need to be done in the next budget.
IJC on Appropriations and Revenue: Members discussed how funding provided to Kentucky’s public school districts in the budget passed by lawmakers earlier this year has impacted teacher and school board employee pay. In Mid-July, the Kentucky School Boards Association conducted a survey to determine how many school districts in the state used the additional funding provided in the budget (HB 1) to provide their employees with raises. The survey results showed that 162 out of 171 school districts provided raises. Of the nine districts who answered no, five increased pay the prior year. A total of 125 districts increasing last fiscal year. Additionally, the meeting provided lawmakers an opportunity to review HB 8, legislation that includes a provision to gradually decrease the individual income tax until it is eliminated entirely. This is the next step in the House Majority’s commitment to grow the economy and create opportunity for Kentuckians. Previous steps included eliminating income tax brackets and reducing the income tax from 6% to 5%, broadening the tax base to include services and products that were untaxed as a result of an antiquated tax code, and other reforms to make the state more competitive for jobs and business investment. As a result of those changes, the Tax Foundation released a report that said, “Kentucky has a unique opportunity to build a name for itself as a highly sought-after destination to live and work...” This potential is why I supported HB 8 and why I look forward to seeing how people will invest and spend the $600 to $650 million that will remain in their pockets after the first decrease takes place in January.
BR Subcommittee on Justice and Judiciary: Members heard an update from the Administrative Office of Courts about $14.7 million allocated for technology projects. Some of the projects include expanding video arraignment, providing hybrid video conferencing, and creating a self-represented litigant portal.
BR Subcommittee on Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Protection: Members of the subcommittee received an update on the Kentucky Product Development Initiative from the Cabinet for Economic Development and the Kentucky Association of Economic Development. The two entities are working together to increase the number of buildings and build ready sites available for economic development in communities throughout the state. Ultimately, the goal is to bring jobs to rural communities by making the process more convenient and even turn-key. The budget we passed earlier this year allocated $100 million for the initiative. We are eager to see local governments and economic development organizations put those funds to work.
BR Subcommittee on General Government, Finance, Personnel, and Public Retirement: Lawmakers were briefed by the Kentucky Public Pension Authority regarding potential supplemental payments into two of the state’s pension funds and how it would impact the liability. Also, members heard from the Department of Agriculture with an update on disaster response after the July flooding and the December 2021 tornados. The department continues to work closely with farmers and other members of the agricultural industry, delivering resources and helping address immediate needs.
BR Subcommittee on Human Resources: Committee members heard an update from the Department of Medicaid Services on their Fiscal Year 2022 Year-End Report. Presenters explained what Fiscal Year 2023 may look like and the expected expenditures. Managed care was the highest expenditure of the budget at $11.7 billion. We continue to see Medicaid costs skyrocket, as can be expected when more than a third of the state’s population is enrolled in it.
BR Subcommittee on Education: Lawmakers received a status update on school safety. Committee members were pleased to hear more than half of school campuses now have School Resource Officer (SRO) coverage, representing a 20% increase over the last three months. SROs are sworn officers who perform safety functions are now required to be on every public school campus beginning this fall. With the safety of school children a priority for all, members explored why some local districts do not have an SRO at this time. The state’s school security marshal noted that almost all claim a lack of funding and difficulty finding officers, and the total estimated salary cost to bring an SRO to those campuses would be north of $25 million.
BR Subcommittee on Transportation: Legislators heard from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) about ongoing efforts to repair and replace state roads and bridges impacted by flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Storm response included assessing nearly 1,100 sites for damage, clearing debris, and providing temporary access to replacement driver’s licenses. It will take both time and money to make the necessary repairs, which is exactly why almost a quarter of the $212 million we allocated during the special session on flood relief was directed for reimbursement from federal emergency disaster assistance.
