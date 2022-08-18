I have written a lot over the past months about the legislature’s role in providing oversight over the judicial and executive branches of state government, but I thought I might use this week’s update to share a little about the work of one committee specifically. The Government Contract Review Committee focuses on the vast majority of contracts and agreements the state enters into for services. Committee members are charged with examining the need for the service, whether the service could or should be performed by a state employee rather than hired out, and the terms and costs associated with the contract or agreement.
Legislators serving on this committee can vote to approve a contract, pass it over to request more information, or vote to disapprove the spending. Until this past session, disapproved contracts could still move forward if the secretary of the Finance Cabinet overruled the legislative action – essentially granting an unelected political appointee more authority than those duly elected by Kentuckians. Earlier this year, we passed legislation that would allow agencies to appeal disapproved contracts to the Kentucky State Treasurer, who would then serve as the final decision maker. The Governor is currently challenging the bill, HB 388, in state court.
However, the committee continues its work. Last week, committee members reviewed contracts covering a variety of topics. Among them were personal services contract held by the Department of Education aimed at helping schools improve. Our focus continues to be making sure that every child has the opportunity to learn. Earlier this year, we passed a state budget that included historic funding to Kentucky classrooms, including an additional $4.5 billion in General Fund dollars in each fiscal year. This funding went to the Department of Education to be allocated directly to local school districts because we know that those who are closest to the students know best what a district needs.
However, that does not mean we can allow school districts to fail students. The Department of Education is a regulatory body. That means they implement laws and policies and help local districts do the same. So, what happens to schools that for whatever reason come up short or fail at serving students? At some point we must examine our lowest performing schools and some of the programs designed to do so were discussed at the Government Contract Review Committee last week. Lawmakers discussed the Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) program and a $2.8 million in contracts to service 21 of the 51 schools currently considered as CSI. CSIs are schools identified by the federal government each year for producing low state assessment scores while having a high school graduation rate below 80%.
The contracts will fund either an education recovery specialist or an education recovery leader to help implement turnaround plans and close the student achievement gap in each school. The department also develops plans for schools considered targeted support and improvement (TSI) schools. The federal government identifies these schools because a percentage of their student population is scoring well below their peers, and they are required to close the achievement gaps.
Legislators also pressed the department about diversity programming and denied $494,536 in contracts to provide training to school district staff. Instead, members doubled down on their desire to see the department focus on fundamental learning skills and services that are delivered directly to students. Year after year, Kentucky kids rank further below the national average, considering that 62% of fourth graders statewide are reading at or below the national benchmark.
As always, I hope you will contact me with any questions or concerns. You can reach me here at home in our district or through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. If you would like more information, visit the legislature's website legislature.ky.gov or email me at timmy.truett@lrc.ky.gov.
