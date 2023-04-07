With the final two days of the 2023 Regular Session behind us, future legislative updates will be devoted to recapping what was a very successful session for the people of Kentucky. We However, first let me revisit the veto process and the votes taken by both the House and Senate to override each veto the Governor issued this year.
The Governor used the ten-day veto period to issue 15 vetoes, bringing the total number of vetoes for his four years in office to 108. Even though I am disappointed by his decision, it is his prerogative. As it is the legislature’s authority, as a co-equal branch of government, to override a gubernatorial veto with the approval of a majority of elected members. The veto override has been used hundreds of times in our state’s history and exists to protect the legislature’s role as the only branch of government with the authority to enact laws, levy state taxes, and allocate state resources.
While I am disappointed by the Governor’s vetoes, I want to stress that vetoes are part of the legislative process. To provide perspective, Governor Matt Bevin issued 46 vetoes during his four-years in office, Governor Steve Beshear 26 during his eight-year term, and Governor Ernie Fletcher 61 in four-years. Since we became a supermajority in 2016, we have overridden 99 vetoes including 11 by the Bevin administration and 88 by the Beshear administration, including those this session.
While the lack of agreement can be frustrating and leaves some wondering if we ever work together, this session alone the vetoes represent less than 10% of the legislation we passed into law. The Governor signed approximately 120 to date and is expected to sign more as he considers what we passed on the final two days of session. I will provide more information about these bills in the weeks and months to come, but thought I might share a brief review of a handful of bills we passed into law over the governor’s vetoes.
HB 329: State contracts account for millions of dollars and are often the subject of disagreement between the Governor and the legislative branch. HB 329 strengthens oversight by providing a neutral, third party within the executive branch with the authority to act as final arbiter. Under the provisions of this bill, when the Government Contract Review Committee issues a recommendation, the Treasurer could revise, cancel, or keep it effective. This measure is good government and a giant step towards ensuring contracts are necessary and appropriate.
HB 395: The measure creates a legislative panel to review the investment and funding strategies for projects aimed at improving the information technology systems of state agencies. The group will also be responsible for responsible for determining the organizational structure for deployment of technology across Kentucky and for reviewing the technological advancements across the country. The legislature invests millions of your tax dollars to provide state agencies and programs with the technology necessary to properly serve Kentuckians. The men and women of this state depend on these programs. The systemic problems with unemployment insurance during the pandemic for proof of how deeply the failure can impact those they serve. We have an obligation to ensure the people of our state benefit from these investments. HB 395 provides us with greater oversight.
SB 150: The measure prohibits the Kentucky Board of Education, Department of Education, and local school boards from forcing teachers to use a student’s preferred pronouns if different from biological sex. Also, the measure requires school districts to inform parents if a student requests the use of different pronouns, seeks medical attention, or mental health services. Additionally, it allows parents to review and opt-out children for sexual education courses. The bill also bans gender-affirming care, specifically irreversible hormone therapies and surgeries like hysterectomies and castration, to anyone under age 18. The bill includes language that allows the healthcare provider to conduct services to assist a patient in detransitioning from a drug or hormone.
SB 7: The measure prohibits a deduction of wages for any public employee without consent for the use of dues, fees, and charges of a labor organization or political activities, and prohibits use of these for political purposes or unlawful bargaining agreements. State government has no place collecting dues for labor unions or any political organizations, that is a relationship that should exist between the organization and the member.
SB 65: The measure creates a mechanism of enforcement when an administrative regulation from the governor is found to be deficient. While the legislature makes laws, the executive branch implements regulations to ensure those laws are followed. However, governors have used the administrative regulation process to avoid the legislative process. SB 65 simply puts guardrails in place to ensure that does not happen.
SB 107: The measure addresses concerns that the Board of Education has become far too politicized by creating a nominating committee to vet future board members, as well as requiring the commissioner of education to be nominated by the board and confirmed by the state Senate. You may remember that the current governor completely reorganized the board of education by executive order on his first day in office, eliminating both the consistency and balance that comes from board members that are appointed over time by different administrations.
As always, I hope you will feel free to contact me with any questions or issues. I can be reached here at home anytime or through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. Please feel free to email me at Timmy.Truett@lrc.ky.gov. If you would like more information about any legislation passed in these last few remaining days of the 2021 Legislative Session, please visit the legislature's website legislature.ky.gov.
