Back in the late 1800s, many Americans worked 12 or more hours a day, seven days a week, and often in physically demanding, low-paying jobs. Children worked too, on farms and in factories and mines. Conditions were often harsh and unsafe. Labor Day was founded in 1894 by Peter J. McGuire, a carpenter and labor union leader. He thought American workers should be honored with their own day. He proposed his idea to New York's Central Labor Union early in 1882, and they thought the holiday was a good idea, too.
Now, 128 years later, we continue to observe Labor Day annually on the first Monday in September. It acts as a celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers.
As we talk about Labor Day, I think we can all agree that most of us work not to pay taxes, but rather to build a life for ourselves and provide for our families. However, our outdated tax structure is stacked against those who work because it penalizes productivity. Because of this, during the 2022 Regular Session, we passed legislation that will do away with the individual income tax. HB 8 calls for a series of incremental cuts until the personal income tax is eliminated completely. Each cut is triggered by a formula based on how much actual revenues exceed expenses plus the dollar value of a 1 percent drop in income tax. If that trigger is engaged, lawmakers then act to engage decreases by half a percentage point. Late last week we received notification from the Department of Revenue that the conditions have been met to trigger the first reduction next year. This is great news! Based on state figures, legislative branch tax experts expect the January 2023 decrease is expected to leave an estimated $600 to $650 million in taxpayer pockets to be invested and spent in local communities.
Last session we also focused on getting more people into the workforce. Study after study shows us that what common sense already tells us – those who work have a better quality of life, are healthier, and less reliant on government programs. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in February 2022, Kentucky is experiencing our highest participation in the labor force since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Yet almost 45% of those who could be working are not and we have more than a hundred thousand available jobs. At the same time, more than a third of our state’s population now relies on some form of Medicaid for health care. We have spent quite a bit of time looking into possible solutions to this, and experts have said a number of issues, from a lack of affordable childcare, the need for health insurance, and transportation.
We addressed workforce participation during the 2022 Regular Session, passing a measure that helps preserve unemployment insurance benefits, while promoting workforce reentry. HB 4 strengthens work search requirements, limits the maximum amount of time a claimant can receive benefits based on the state unemployment rate, provides five more weeks of benefits for workers who enroll in an approved job training program, and offers employers an alternative to laying off part of their workforce.
One key issue impacting our workforce is access to affordable child care. Last session, we passed a measure to encourage companies to provide child care for working families. HB 499 establishes the Employee Child Care Assistance Program. The program encourages non-profit and for-profit employers to offer child care assistance as a benefit by matching employer contributions with state dollars. The bill helps remove the barrier of the cost of child care for parents to allow them to remain in or return to the workforce.
I am proud to share we also created task forces to look into access to quality child care and determine how the loss of public assistance programs like health care prevents people from entering the workforce.
Before I finish, I would like to use this update to personally thank our incredible first responders, medical personnel, and law enforcement. Even though we use Labor Day weekend to relax and enjoy time with our families, let us remember those working every day to keep us healthy and safe.
As always, I hope you will feel free to contact me with any questions or issues. I can be reached here at home anytime or through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. Please feel free to email me at Timmy.Truett@LRC.KY.GOV. If you would like more information about interim committees or legislative actions, you can visit the Legislative Research Commission website at legislature.ky.gov.
