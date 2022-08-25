We are one step closer to eliminating the state’s individual income tax after receiving the final figures for the state fiscal year that ended on June 30. Not only does the surplus leave the state on solid terms to cut the state’s individual income tax to 4.5% in January of 2023, but also to trigger the next drop to 4.0% in January of 2024. Based on state figures, legislative branch tax experts expect the January 2023 decrease to leave an estimated $600 to $650 million in taxpayer pockets to be invested and spent in local communities.
According to state economists, Kentucky’s revenue surplus stands at $1.0135 billion dollars, the second highest in history and just shy of last year’s record $1.1 billion. Of course, it comes as no surprise to those of us who are committed to both sound fiscal policies and responsible tax reforms. The legislature has worked to balance the two over the past five years. In fact, despite the Governor’s best efforts to veto the tax modernization package, the next step will come in January 2023 when Kentuckians will keep more of their hard-earned money as they see the first drop in the incremental elimination of the personal income tax.
The tax cuts come as provisions to legislation we passed earlier this year, HB 8, despite a veto by the Governor. That measure built on our efforts to make the state’s tax structure more competitive and create economic opportunity for Kentuckians. HB 8 calls for a series of incremental cuts until the personal income tax is completely eliminated. Each cut is triggered by a formula based on how much actual revenues exceed expenses plus the dollar value of a 1% drop in income tax. If that trigger is engaged, the legislature acts to engage decreases by half a percentage point.
Prior to HB 8, the legislature has worked to strengthen the state’s revenue policies. That means an intentional effort to paying down debts and liabilities like the public pensions, limiting borrowing, and placing a historic amount of money in the budget reserve. However, those changes only effect spending, and that is half the challenge when it comes to state budgets. We also doubled down on efforts to grow our economy and passed landmark employment and business friendly legislation within days of the new Republican majority taking over during the 2017 Regular Session. Those measures positioned the state to take advantage of a surge in the national economy. Within months, the state began to experience record increases in job growth and investment in local economies. The next year (2018) the legislature took the first steps towards comprehensive tax reform with a focus on updating business taxes to better reflect the modern economy, broadening the base to levy taxes more fairly, and lowering tax rates for individuals.
Kentucky was on track to shatter year over year revenue records by the end of 2019 and was prepared to expand the focus to growing a skilled workforce and investing in infrastructure improvements. While the Covid-19 pandemic and the state’s response to it caused the economy to falter, the legislature ignored calls to spend billions in federal relief dollars on one time allocations with little to no return for taxpayers. Instead, lawmakers worked to take maximum advantage of every dollar to leverage the state’s economic comeback. As a result, investments are moving forward in water and wastewater projects throughout the state, an expansion of high speed internet services to unserved and underserved areas, and other projects with long term benefits.
I mentioned that Kentucky’s budget reserve trust fund sits at the highest level ever. This is important because it can be used to help with both challenges like tragic flooding in Eastern Kentucky and opportunities like economic development investments and cutting the individual income tax. Kentucky’s credit rating also benefits from the increase in the budget reserve, which translates into financial savings on existing debt and positions us better for the future.
I am proud to support HB 8 and looking forward to seeing that money remain in the pockets of hardworking Kentuckians across the state. Too often our tax code has been used to penalize productivity as if we work for the government rather than the government working for the people.
