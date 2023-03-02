As we wrap up the third week of session and the bill filing deadline has passed, we are now halfway through the 2023 Regular Session, and several pieces of House legislation have passed the chamber and are now in the Senate for further consideration. This is not to mention several vital pieces of legislation we have left to consider.
I have filled a bill this session that I believe will be critical in our efforts to curb the ongoing discipline issues in our school systems. As it has been brought up not only in committee but in surveys and public forums alike, discipline issues in the classroom are a leading contributor to our ongoing teacher shortage.
While these problems are not specific to the commonwealth and can be found in all corners of the country, we can only control what happens in our own backyard. This year, I have worked alongside my colleagues and other stakeholders to craft HB 538 to help address this problem with school discipline.
HB 538 deals directly with discipline issues and highlights how a district should handle certain problems and protect students and teachers by providing more authority in maintaining the educational process and improving student well-being and safety for students, educators, and school staff. The measure gives schools more guidance and tools to combat disruption in the classroom and gives the student who chronically misbehaves an opportunity to reassess his or her behavior.
According to recent surveys, 67% of teachers experience some behavioral disruption in the classroom. Further, 13% report feeling unsafe in their classroom due to student behavior. At the end of the day, teachers deserve to feel safe in their classrooms.
Another problem we are facing in education today is the easy access to vaping for our youth. Myself and colleagues have extensively researched these issues and filed other measures hopefully to deter future problems, HB 310 & 370.
HB 370 deals with another discipline-related issue that has taken our schools by storm; vaping. This measure makes vaping a suspendable offense in our school systems if a student is caught doing it more than once on school grounds. HB 310 goes after the institutions who are selling vapes and vaping products to minors. It gives a hefty fine for first offense and then eventually revokes tobacco license thereafter.
Since its inception, vaping has been a hit with the younger generation due to its flashy marketing and the fruity flavors offered. More than 1-in-4 12th graders and 1-in-5 10th graders have reported vaping within the past year in Kentucky alone. The unfortunate reality is these numbers are probably higher than reported.
Districts across the state have recognized the issue, but they have yet to be able to do anything about vaping use due to the sheer number of students who do it, and because of how the law is written. With these measures, we are granting educators the ability to fight nicotine addiction's earliest stages while correcting disciplinary issues and also going after the source.
While we approach the latter portion of this legislative session, I hope you continue to stay current with what is happening at our state's capitol. As always, I can be reached at home anytime or through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. Feel free to contact me via email at Timmy.Truett@lrc.ky.gov. For more information, please visit the legislature's website at www.legislature.ky.gov.
