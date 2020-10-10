Lenora Shelton was born August 14, 1938 in Wetzel County, West Virginia and departed this life Saturday, September 26, 2020 at her residence, being 82 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Kenneth Newman Parsons and Lucy (Medlock) Parsons.
Lenora is survived by six daughters, Sandra (Greg) Chadwell, Jenny (Delbert) Wagner, Cindy Shelton, Carla Shelton, Floella Marlow all of McKee and Ann Brockman of Ohio and by a daughter in law, Phyllis Shelton. She is also survived by a sister, Mona Moore of Arcadia, Florida. She was blessed with twelve grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Lenora was also preceded in death by her husband, Boone Benjamin Shelton Sr.; two sons, Boone Shelton Jr. and Randall Shelton; son in law Freddy Brockman; two brothers, Ronnie Parsons, Kenneth Russell Parsons and by a sister, Faye Parsons.
Private services were held at the Medlock and Parsons Cemetery. Pallbearers were Lenora's daughters, Sandra, Cindy, Ann, Jenny, Carla and Floella. Honorary pallbearers were Bradley Cunagin, Waylon Collins, Tod Chadwell, Benji Brockman, Freddie Brockman, Tyler Grubb, Rodney Chadwell, Delbert Wagner and Randon Scott. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
