Leola Hayes was born January 25, 1942 in Jackson County and departed this life March 18, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, being 78 years of age. She was the daughter of the late John B. Harrison and Laura (Hollingsworth) Blevins.
Leola is survived by three children, Brenda McWhorter (Jeff) of London, Gary Blevins (Sharon) of McKee and Kenny Hayes (Vonda) of Berea. She was blessed with a granddaughter, Katie Kelley and by two great grandsons, Harlan & Lincoln.
In addition to her parents, Leola was also preceded in death by a brother, Estill Harrison and by a sister, Ora Jean Young.
Graveside services was held in the Berea Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
