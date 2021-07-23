Leon Bingham was born January 3, 1950 in Jackson County and departed this life Saturday, July 10 2021, at his residence, at the age of 71. He was the son of the late Clyde and Arzella (Fox) Bingham.
Leon is survived by three sons, Kelvin Bingham (Melony), Brent Bingham (Cynthia), and Travis Bingham (Jennifer) all of Tyner. He is also survived by three brothers, Cleon Bingham, Keith Bingham (Rhonda), and Larry Bingham as well as one sister Sheila Martin (Ernie). Leon was blessed with nine grandchildren, Ashley McWhorter, Darian Bond (Billy), Seth Bingham (Faith), Zack Bingham (Brianna Houston), Kendra Ward (Blake), Austin Bingham, Aydan Bingham, Trey Vickers (Jessica) and Tyler Vickers; as well as seven great grandchildren Lane and Leah McWhorter, Kenna and Lilah Bond, Brentley and Briella Ward, and Oakley Bingham as well as a special friend, Bessie Adams.
In addition to his parents, Leon was preceded in death by his wife Connie Sue (Vickers) Bingham, one grandchild Laura Beth Bingham, and by a grand son-in-law Blake McWhorter.
Pall Bearers: Josh Medlock, Harry Slone, Earl Jay Hurst, Tommy Judd, Billy Bond, Blake Ward, Austin Bingham, Zack Bingham, Seth Bingham and Walker Judd. Honorary pall bearers Aydan Bingham, Lane McWhorter, and Brentley Ward.
Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Brother Brian Gabbard officiating. Burial will follow in the Elsie Bingham cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
