Leon Dixon was born August 16, 1938 in Madison County and departed this life Friday, September 23, 2022 at his residence in Berea, at the age of 84. He was the son of Edward & Melinda (Evans) Dixon.
Leon is survived by his wife, Edna Faye (Isaacs) Dixon of Berea and by two children, Gary Lee (Dana) Dixon of Berea and Debra Carol (Charles) Lamb of Richmond. He was blessed with three grandchildren, Gary Lee Dixon Jr., Jamie Lynn Dixon, Sarah Faye Dixon and by three great grandchildren, Elena Grace Gutievrez, Lionel Gutievrez Jr., and Sophia Estell Gutievrez. He is also survived by a sister, Lucille Alexander of Berea.
In addition to his parents, Leon was also preceded in death by his sister, Lorena Pearson.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Gray and Bro. Dewight Northern officiating. Burial to follow in the Oscar Isaacs Cemetery. Pallbearers: Gary Lee Dixon Jr. and Terry Alexander. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
