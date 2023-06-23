Leonard Harrison was born December 10, 1950 in Jackson County, Kentucky and departed this life Monday, June 12, 2023 at his residence being 72 years of age. He was the son of the lake Woodrow and Lula (Marcum) Harrison.
Leonard is survived by a son Tommy Rowland of McKee, Ky. and also a special friend Mae Hatton also of McKee, Ky. He was blessed with two great grandchildren, Amelia Rose Smith and Elliot Rose.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sheila Kay Harrison; by a daughter Lori Harrison Rose Spivey; by a grandson, Jesse Rose; by two great grandchildren, Amelia Rose Smith and Elliot Rose and the following siblings; Walker, Tommy, Leslie Harrison, Viola Pearson and Geraldine Rogers.
Leonard was of the Christian faith and also a Vietnam veteran.
Funeral service for Leonard Harrison will be held 1:00 P.M. Monday June 19, 2023 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating with burial in the Rowland-Hatton Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 P.M. Sunday June 18, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home.
Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
