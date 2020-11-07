Leonard Horace Sexton was born June 28, 1934 in Bond, KY and departed this life Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the V.A. Medical Center in Lexington, being 86 years of age. He was the son of the late Stanley & Mayme (Hignite) Sexton.
Horace is survived by his daughter, Robin Acciardo and her husband Dom of Richmond. He was blessed with a grandson, Dominic Acciardo of Richmond. He is also survived by a brother, Morton Sexton of Annville; sister, Lois Andrews of Alabama and by two nephews, Dave & Don Andrews and their family's and by several Bro. & Sis. in laws and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Horace was also preceded in death by his wife, Alice (Truett) Sexton and a sister Joyce Sexton.
Horace was an Army Veteran. After the military he went to Barber College and was a barber for twelve years. Then worked at Kentucky Division of Forestry as a Forest Ranger until retirement in 1995. He was one of twelve men who helped form Pond Creek Volunteer Fire Dept. in 1971. He had over 3,000 training hours and was level 1 instructor. He also served as training officer for the other county departments.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Reed Brock officiating. Burial to follow in the Truett Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
PALLBEARS: Don Andrews, Don Acciardo, Kyle Thrope, Brian Maupin, Larry Maupin, Jason Gabbard, Matthew Williams, Marvin Bowles, Tim Tankersley and Gene Truett.
