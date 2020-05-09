Leonard “Jake” Lainhart, age 94 of McKee, KY passed away April 28, 2020 at the Jackson Manor Nursing Home in Annville, KY.
He is survived by a daughter in law, Debbie Lainhart; a brother, Dewey “Dib” Lainhart and two granddaughters, plus a host of family and friends to mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Hester (Tillery) Lainhart; his son, Kenneth Lainhart; and his parents, Wick and Ellie (Nunn) Lainhart and seven siblings, Easter Morris, Floyd Lainhart, Hazel DeArmand, Florence Witt, Tye “Buddy” Lainhart, Fred Lainhart and Alice Gray.
Jack was a naturalist through and through. He was self-taught geologist and a self-reliant outdoorsman. Most people who knew Jake immediately associate him with the many caves and geological formations in the region.
He knew the caves around Jackson County better than most know the roads in their community. He was called on several years ago to help find two children who become lost in Wind Cave near McKee and it quickly became clear he knew the cave better than anyone. McKee Elementary School named an outdoor classroom in his honor. People who accompanied him on some of his cave trips will never forget him or the trip!
Jake was of the Holiness faith.
Graveside service at the Macedonia Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
