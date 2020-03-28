Leroy Morris, 82, widower of Joann McBeath Morris, passed away March 18, 2020. He was born to the late Dewey and Easter Lainhart Morris on August 6, 1937 in McKee, KY. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson Robin Webb and tow brothers-in-law, Houston Bales and Orene Templeton.
His survivors include his three children, Sherri (Rick) Blakeman, John (Lynn) Morris and Michael Morris; two sisters, Leona Morris Bales and Edith Kay Morris Templeton; one grandchild Ryan Webb; two great-grandchildren, Lincoln Webb and Sawyer Webb; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Morris was a graduate of Jackson County High School. He retired from IBM and Ryder Truck Company. He loved Kentucky Basketball, horse racing and westerns. He also was a devout follower of Kenneth Copeland’s ministries.
All services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to Kenneth Copeland Ministries (http://www.kcm.org/) or the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund (http://pdjf.org)
Courtesy of Lakes Funeral Home
