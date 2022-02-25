Leslie Wayne Clemmons was born August 1, 1958 in Jackson County and departed this life Thursday, February 17, 2022 in Louisville at the age of 63. He was the son of the late Jim & Dollie (Isaacs) Clemmons.
Leslie is survived by his sister, Margie Alexander of Irvine. He was blessed with a host of nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Leslie was also preceded in death by the following siblings, Floyd Clemmons, John Clemmons, Paul Clemmons, Guy Clemmons, Anna Clemmons, Faye King and Dora Clemmons.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow in the Grassy Springs Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
