Lester Caldwell was born June 22, 1949 in Clay County and departed this life Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at the V.A. Medical Center in Lexington at the age of 72. He was the son of Nancy Caldwell Jackson of Annville and of the late Foister Caldwell.
In addition to his mother, Lester is also survived by five children, Clifford (Maudie) Caldwell, Curtis Lee Caldwell, Craig (Sandra) Caldwell, Keith (Julie) Caldwell and Rebecca Caldwell. He is also survived by the following siblings, Marlin (Hazel) Caldwell, Kathy (Richard) Jones, Cassie Lou Caldwell, Dan (Sue) Caldwell, Anita (Donald) Kiely, Darlene (Joey) Gabbard, Raymond (Patricia) Caldwell, Donald (Colleen) Caldwell and Foister Caldwell Jr. Lester was blessed with a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Other than his father Lester was also preceded in death by a daughter, Crystal Caldwell.
Lester was a veteran of the United States Army. He was also of the Holiness Faith having been saved by God’s Amazing Grace.
Funeral service will be held 3:00 PM Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Little Country Church (Jackson Cemetery Rd., Annville, KY) with Bro. Roy Napier and Bro. Dwight Brock officiating. Burial will follow in the Caldwell Family Cemetery.
