Letha Louise Coffey was born in Hurley, KY, Jackson County, on November 8, 1930, to the late D.A. and Lou Myrtle (Gabbard) Cole. On November 8, 1946, she married David F. Coffey.
Letha was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Vernon Cole and Lee Roy Cole and two sisters, Virginia Kay Sharp and Lucy Mae Smith, by her husband, David and her son, Jerry.
She is survived by one sister, Shirley Ann Medlock (Jess) of Sarsota, Florida and four children: Carolyn Ruth (Wayne) Pennington of Annville, KY; Judy Elaine Adkins of Morehead, KY; Leon J. (Jennifer) Coffey, of London, KY and Danny Dale (Logan) Coffey of McKee, KY.
She has ten grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Letha was a devoted mother, wife, and daughter. She was a proud farmers wife, a splendid homemaker, a gardener, a store clerk, and the first employee of Jackson Co. UK Extension Office in a pilot program for Food and Nutrition which is a full working part of UK Extension Service across Kentucky today. She retired from University of Kentucky Extension Service.
She was a Baptist church member (Gray Hawk Baptist) taught Sunday School and helped with Bible Schools. She was a state of the arts cook preparing food for ALL who came to her house or for cooking and carrying food to feed folks away from her home.
Except for a short span of time in Richmond/Berea while her husband David was employed at the Blue Grass Army Depot, Letha spent her life in Jackson County in three communities: Indian Creek, Egypt, and last and for the longest span of time in Gray Hawk/McKee. She has been residing in Telford Terrance in Richmond, KY for the last three years until her death there on May 22nd.
