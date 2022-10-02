Let's all Fall. Together.

With this year’s Jackson County Fair behind us, another Berea Spoonbread Festival in the books, and the sight of London’s World Chicken Festival making its way into the sunset, we can officially say Fall is here. I may not be the first to say it, but I will more than likely always be with the crowd to declare “I love Fall!”
As a child, the dropping temperatures were always exciting. I enjoyed seeing the hue of the trees make their way from shades of green to the various shades of yellow, orange, red, and brown. As each leaf would fall to the ground, so would the tobacco from the rafters of that old barn. Many hours were spent with various neighbours pitching in, harvesting the aged crop we had worked so hard to grow to provide an income for our home. I hated the work, but my heart enjoyed hearing those around me talk and make jokes about the various situations life had thrown at them.
The autumn months brought much more than work though. If anything, it brought more play. Some of my fondest childhood memories have included yearly hayrides. The church would gather together, the women and men of the church would prepare various fall treats, and we would enjoy the evening. You could always count on a large bonfire for roasting marshmallows or hotdogs. Fall always brought me the opportunity to celebrate my birthday. I can recall several times my grandmother prepared me fall-themed birthday cakes. Perfectly piped orange, yellow, and brown icing, and other treats including candy corn and pumpkins would complete the look she was going for.
Waking up with temperatures in the 40s and 50s lately has given me a firmilar urge as we watch the world around us prepare for winter. Maybe not as much as others, but my eyes have started watching the fields as I make my way down the road. There is just something exciting about seeing those antlers, big or small, as we make our way to our destination. I am sure I will make my way into the woods at some point in the near future to take my chance at harvesting my own trophy.
I feel our community has more to enjoy than we have in a long time when it comes to seeing fall make its way through our community another year. I can guarantee that you have lovely fall memories nested in your mind that you are thinking about yourself as you read this column. What would be wrong with making more? Why would it be out of the question to help our children and grandchildren gather their own memories, with you, and enjoy what this season has to offer? No Matter the budget we all know children appreciate our time more than anything else and Jackson County provides more than enough to make enjoying the season a reality.
Take that kid hunting. Gather together and enjoy the season. Attend those church fall festivals. Take an evening out and visit one of our community pumpkin patches. Check out Light Up the Holler Halloween Light Show. If nothing else, grab that child by the hand and take a walk to enjoy the picture our creator has painted. Please, do not neglect to make those memories that will be here when you are no longer.
Let's all Fall. Together.
