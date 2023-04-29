Dear Editor,
Entitled: In Defense of the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment
In the tranquil expanse of our small rural community, among the lands that nurtured the very roots of our democracy, where citizen and patriot hold sacrosanct The Constitution and all it entails, there exists simultaneously—and perplexingly—a brazen defiance of the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment of the Constitution. Exposing a troubling fracture in the foundation of reason and secularism upon which our nation stands.
The irony is palpable. Elected officials who are charged with, and vow to protect and defend the Constitution… repeatedly violate it. They merely pay lip service to the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment, which prohibits government, and by extension its officials, from promoting religion. But in reality, they regularly, and flagrantly, disregard this fundamental protection enshrined in the Establishment Clause. From our public schools to our elected representatives, local officials are injecting their religious beliefs into their official duties, and use their positions to promote their faith.
These breaches of the Establishment Clause are not mere trivialities but rather an insidious erosion of the very protections it exists to uphold. The fundamental purpose of the Clause is to prevent the entanglement of government and religion, ensuring both the impartiality, and neutrality, that lie at the heart of our pluralistic society. When elected officials, tasked with the sacred duty to uphold the Constitution, undermine its very essence through their actions, they weaken the bulwark that safeguards our liberties and the secular fabric of our democracy. The applauding or encouragement of these activities, whether as an opposition to misperceived ‘wokeness’, or, in being beneficial on the Christian view, could not be less patriotic.
It is our collective responsibility to remain ever vigilant and hold to all precepts in the Constitution, to preserve the integrity of the Establishment Clause and fortify the pillars upon which our nation's unity and progress rest. One cannot be both a constitutionalist, and also favor religious encroachment into government. They are mutually exclusive by design.
The words of Thomas Jefferson seem a fitting end here: “Believing with you that religion is a matter which lies solely between man and his God, that he owes account to none other for his faith or his worship, that the legislative powers of government reach actions only, and not opinions, I contemplate with sovereign reverence that act of the whole American people which declared that their legislature should 'make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,' thus building a wall of separation between church and state. “ - Thomas Jefferson, Letter to the Danbury Baptists, January 1, 1802
Joshua D. Clarke
