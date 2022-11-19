Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,
For Consideration:
Entitled: Echoes of Iran
There’s a scene in the Disney movie Frozen where Olaf, a snowman, sings about summer, and Kristoff remarks “I’m gonna tell em . . . somebody’s got to tell em!”
Snowmen and summer, well, they just aren’t two things that go together.
My Facebook timeline toward the end of this past week has been rather full of friends and family who are conservative Christians that just cannot understand how KY Amendment 2 will not pass. If you happened to catch Representative Truett’s pre-election livestream, apparently there was a bipartisan bunch keen to protect the lives of children. If one could just see past what he called “misinformation being funneled in by outside sources.” Well, the choice would be clear… at least, that’s the implication. Jackson Countians certainly were in favor of the amendment, and by wide margin too. As it turns out, the highest in the state by far, currently at 82% voting “Yes”. If you take a look at an interactive vote map, it looks like most of the state voted “Yes” ( https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2022/11/08/us/elections/results-kentucky-constitutional-amendment-2-no-right-to-abortion.html ). The problem here is that land doesn’t vote, people do. So don’t let that fool your intuitions here into thinking something nefarious has happened.
I can hardly imagine the number of sermons from pulpits around the county that focused on this issue, but, just given the amount of churches willing to wade into politics and endanger their tax exempt status in encouraging voting “Yes on 2” on their outdoor letter boards, I could venture to guess it was quite a lot. The inspiration from the holy spirit in guiding these shepherds to instill the significance and urgency of this need to their flock… the need for a return to biblical values and bringing a nation closer to God must have been absolutely palpable. I don’t say that to be patronizing, as an unbeliever in a deeply religious community, with a religious wife and family, you couldn’t help but feel it. It certainly shows in the votes.
So how did it fail, and why are we here? How does this relate to a snowman’s fantasies of summer?
Well, with respect to religion and government, those are two things that just don’t go together, by design. Like summer and snow. The founders gave us our original motto, E Pluribus Unum – Out of Many, One. They also gave us the establishment clause before the free exercise clause. Biblical edicts should not be imposed on those that do not adhere to them. For anyone who shares these concerns of religion corrupting government, there are echoes of Kim Davis here, and more distant echoes of Iran, where women are currently risking their lives en masse so they don’t have to live in cloth bags.
For many Jackson Countians aghast at the ballot measure failing, you seem to have forgotten we’re a people of many beliefs, and no belief. We ought to really focus on the personhood discussion, instead of attempting to legislate beliefs.
I hope you will consider these things.
Joshua D Clarke
