Dear Editor,
This an open letter to Judge Executive Shane Gabbard and the Magistrates but more importantly to the citizens of Jackson County, especially the ones like myself living on a fixed income. For several years I have taken my trash to the transfer station, effectively know by many as " the landfill ", each month when I get my pension. I pay my 4.5 cents a pound to throw my trash in "our" compactor and have it hauled to another county. This month when I took my trash to the landfill I met my magistrate Danny Todd coming out and we waved at each other as I pulled on the scale. Derrick weighed me in and waves me on. My grandsons unloaded the truck and we pulled back on the scales. Derrick tells me that will be $7.40. I hand him a 10 and he asks me if I want to sign up on the self haul mandatory trash pick up thing. I asked how much it would be as he handed me my receipt and change. He says $16 a month, I look at my receipt that says $7.40 and politely said no thanks that's about double what it normally costs me each month. Derrick said I know but next you come in I have to sign you up. I said for real Derrick? He said yep, I have to. I said ok, and drove away. As I drove back toward McKee I kept thinking that ain't right. It's just me, except when the grand babies are over so I average between $7 and $9 a month for trash. I went straight to Shane's office to talk to him about it and was told he was in a meeting. Danny Todd was standing there so I looked at him and said since Shane isn't in I'll tell you. I took my receipt out and said you just saw me at the landfill and he said yea. I showed him the receipt and said this is
about what I average a month for a trash bill plus fuel and wear and tear of six to eight miles on my vehicle. Now y'all want me to pay double to keep doing exactly what I'm doing now and I won't do it. I have family in Madison, Laurel and Garrard Counties and I'm in at least one once a month. I will pay them double to throw it in with theirs before I pay y'all a nickel. He said ok, that was it, I turned and walked out. Now don't get me wrong, I don't care a bit to pay my 4.5 cents a pound just like I always have. Other people may do that, pay $16 a month to haul their own trash. That's fine, I don't care, that's their choice. Now an extra 8 bucks a month to some people might not be much. To me that could mean fuel to go see my grand kids play ball, or to the emergency room. With the inflation rate what it is I have to watch every nickel or I could be sitting in the dark. I know I'm not the only one that feels this way. Stop by Shane's office or call him and tell him about it. Call your magistrates and let them know, I already told mine how I feel. Now it's your turn.
Levi Moore
