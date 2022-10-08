Levi Wayne Powell was born September 26, 1936, in Jackson County and departed this life Sunday, September 25, 2022, at his residence in Lexington, at the age of 85. He was the son of the late Owen & Lola (Smith) Powell.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Fannie Powell of Lexington; by a brother, Randall Powell of Kerby Knob and by two sisters, Bonnie Isaacs of Kerby Knob and Diane Hubbard of Ohio. He was blessed with a host of nieces and nephews including special ones, Teresa & Scott Hossman, Steve Webb, Joshua Webb and Krystal Webb.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was also preceded in death by a sister, Oralee Isaacs and by two brothers, Lyndon Powell and Russell Powell.
Wayne was a member of the Porter Christian Church in Sadieville, KY.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Benny Robbins officiating. Burial to follow in the Wilson Cemetery. Pallbearers: Keith Powell, Joshua Webb, Steve Webb, Scott Hoffman, Billy Morris, Zach Morris, Eddie Ray Welch and Mark Welch. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfunralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.