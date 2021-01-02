Lewis Ray Norris passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, after a brief illness at his home in McKee, Kentucky at the age of 83. He was surrounded by family and friends who loved him dearly and will miss him beyond words. Lewis Ray was born April 6, 1937, in McKee, Kentucky. He was married to the love of his life, Alice (Abrams) Norris, they enjoyed over 61 years of marriage and raised two sons; Bill Norris (Somerset, Ky.) and Kendall Norris (McKee, Ky.)
Lewis Ray was a member of McKee Baptist Church which he attended since he was a child, and he served as Deacon for many years.
Lewis Ray grew up in McKee, and he met many people in the community and made many life-long friends working in his parent’s grocery store. Lewis Ray was a veteran, and he proudly served his country state-side. Lewis Ray worked and retired from Jackson County RECC. He was active in his church and his community. Lewis Ray was a positive influence in his home and set a good example for his sons and grandchildren to live by.
Lewis Ray loved sports. He also enjoyed the outdoors, and he was an avid hunter. He specifically enjoyed coon hunting and kept hunting dogs most of his life. He appreciated spending time with and talking to his hunting buddies many of which were lifelong friends. Lewis Ray enjoyed spending time with Alice and his sons, his family and friends. He especially loved spending time with and taking care of his three-grandchildren: Allison Buskey, Zach Norris and Grant Norris.
Lewis Ray was preceded in death by his wife Alice Louise (Abrams) Norris, his parents Raymond and Bessie Norris, his brother Kenneth “Bubba” Norris, his in laws Veron and Opal Abrams, his sister-in law Peggy Irene Goode, and three brothers in-law Harold E. “Gene” Abrams, William Goode, and Gene Harrison and by a nephew, Kenneth D. Norris.
He is survived by his sons Billy (and Lillian) Norris and Kendall (and Elizabeth) Norris; three grandchildren Allison (and Ross) Buskey, Zach Norris and Grand Norris; a sister-in law Alene Harrison, and by a host of nieces , nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and a host of cousins and friends. He is also survived by a very special caregiver, Beverly Flannery, who he affectionately referred to as “Sergeant”. She was committed to his care.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Monday December 28, 2020 at the Lakes Funeral Home in McKee, Ky. with Pastor Ron Maharrey and Brother Ed Hensley officiating. Burial will follow in the Berea Cemetery.
PALBEARERS: Zach Norris, Grand Norris, Ross Buskey, Ted Harrison, Gary Goode, Rusty Flannery and Bucky Baker.
HONORARY PALBEARERS: Odis Isaacs, Wendell Gabbard, Kendall Gabbard, Brent Gay, Larry Smith and Mike Norris.
In lieu of flowers the family wishes memorial contributions to be made to Hospice-Care Plus, Berea, Kentucky.
