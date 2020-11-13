Lexington Hospitals Updating Visitor Restrictions Starting Tuesday, Nov. 17
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 13, 2020) – In response to the increasing community spread of COVID-19, hospitals in Lexington are updating their visitor restrictions starting Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Baptist Health Lexington, CHI Saint Joseph Health and UK HealthCare’s visiting hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Overnight visitors are not allowed and each visitor must wear a mask at all times while in the facility, including in the patient’s room. All visitors will be screened before entering the facilities for history of exposure to COVID-19 and symptoms of illness and a valid ID will be required.
While each hospital’s visitor restrictions may vary slightly, they will all require screening and anyone who enters the building will be required to wear a mask and practice good hand hygiene. Anyone with a fever, cough, runny nose or body aches is asked to not visit the hospital. Patients and visitors are asked to limit the number of personal items brought with them to only those necessary for their care. Visitors are asked to leave the hospital when their visit is over and not spend time in public areas, such as lobbies, waiting areas, cafeterias and vending areas.
“We need your assistance to slow the spread of this virus in the community. Please wear a mask, remain socially distant, and avoid gatherings,” said Mark Dougherty, MD, a hospital epidemiologist at Baptist Health Lexington. “If you come to any of the hospitals with a patient, you must wear a mask at all times.”
The new visitation restrictions affect Baptist Health Lexington, Kentucky Children’s Hospital, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital, UK Albert B. Chandler Hospital and UK Good Samaritan Hospital.
"We ask for your cooperation and assistance in complying with these restrictions as we navigate changes needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Mark Newman, MD, University of Kentucky executive vice president for health affairs. “The safety and well-being of our patients, employees and our community is our greatest concern and priority in making these decisions.”
For information regarding specific hospital policies, visit their websites
· Baptist Health Lexington – baptisthealth.com/lexington or call 859.260-6100
· CHI Saint Joseph Health – chisaintjosephhealth.com/temporary-visitor-restrictions
· UK HealthCare – ukhealthcare.uky.edu/covid-19/visitor-restrictions
We appreciate your cooperation with these efforts to keep our most vulnerable loved ones safe.
