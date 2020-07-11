Life is a Mystery
Submitted by Sheriff Paul Hays
Life is a mystery. I am constantly amazed at things people do and I don't understand why they do them. Life certainly is a mystery. Recently I received a letter from a civil rights group who were apparently contacted by someone in our county. The complaining person's name has not yet been revealed to me, but they stated I should not be making comments regarding my Christian Faith in my articles. It hurts me to think someone would take offense at anything I say in these articles, because that has never been my objective. Every comment made during these trying times was simply to bring a little hope to our struggling people. Regardless, this group's focus is separation of church and state issues. After speaking to the County Attorney, who is our legal advisor on such matters, I have been advised it best to discontinue making any comments regarding faith in the future in my articles. Effective today, my comments in the local media will only be directly and narrowly related to law enforcement. I hope this satisfies the person who made the complaints. Life is certainly a mystery.
On Monday, June 29, 2020, the Tyner Dollar General Store was robbed. The employees reported the crime immediately and gave a direction of travel on the vehicle used in the crime. I immediately went toward Mildred Road, which was the general location the get-a-way vehicle was last seen. I met what turned out to be the vehicle at the intersection of Mildred Road and KY 290. The vehicle was seen a few minutes later coming through McKee where Chief Johnathon Sizemore, McKee PD, attempted to stop the vehicle on South KY 89. The occupants jumped out of the moving vehicle and was last seen going into a thickly wooded area on KY 89. KSP has taken the lead in this investigation, which is ongoing. There were no injuries as a result of the robbery.
July 4th weekend went without incident. Very few arrests were made and there were few significant calls regarding domestic violence. We appreciate the support from the citizens of the county.
We now begin the second half of 2020. All of our personnel are working hard to keep the people of Jackson County safe and secure. If you want to help, be a good neighbor and keep a watchful eye on your neighborhood. If you observe someone or a vehicle that does not have reason to be around, let us know. If possible, get a tag number and description of the vehicle. They may be innocent of anything, but sometimes we find people who are scoping out things to steal. Thieves look for the most vulnerable targets, so if they realize they are being watched they will move on.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff Office responded to sixty-seven calls for service. We investigated three traffic accidents, made three criminal arrests and opened two criminal cases. Keep us in your thoughts and prayers as we continue to serve the people in very difficult times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.