Linda Darlene Madden was born January 1, 1971 in Lake County, Ohio and departed this life Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at the Manchester Memorial Hospital at the age of 52. She was the daughter of Maudie (Robinson) Madden of Tyner and of the late Edward W. Madden.
In addition to her mother, Linda is also survived by her son, Nathaniel Madden of Tyner and by her brother, David Madden and his wife Carla of Tyner. She is also survived by her fiancé Shannon Stevens of Tyner. Linda was blessed with a niece, Alexis Madden and by a nephew, Dylan Madden.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Mike McQueen and Bro. Bobby Stevens officiating. Burial will follow in the F. L. Montgomery. Pallbearers: Paul Brandenburg, Shannon Stevens, Jimmy Riley, David, Nathaniel & Dylan Madden. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
