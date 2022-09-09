Linda Gatts was born November 18, 1957 in Clay County, KY and departed this life Monday, August 29, 2022 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London at the age of 64. She was the daughter of the late Walter & Lillie (Reid) Allen.
Linda is survived by her loving husband, Gene Gatts of Gray Hawk and by her siblings, Isaiah Alle of East Bernstadt, Marvin Allen of Indiana, Norma Jean Scalf of Manchester, Wand (Karl) Webb of Tyner, Mary Ann (Jim) Hail of Marietta, Georgia, Elaine (Muriel) Morgan of Hoskinston, and Jackie Allen of Manchester. She is also survived by special nieces and nephews, Alex Jones, Kaitlyn Jones and James & Latashia Jones all of Manchester, and Michele & Jason Fultz of Gray Hawk.
In addition to her parents, Linda was also preceded in death by a brother, Ford Allen and by two sisters, Lois McNamara and Dian Jones.
Linda was a member of the New Zion Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, September 3, 2022 at the New Zion Baptist Church with Bro. Carroll de Forest, Bro. Kenneth Wilder and Bro. Shane Ayers officiating the service. Burial will follow in the Adkinstown Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
