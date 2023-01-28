Linda S. (Greer) Hacker was born January 20, 1950 in Oneida, Kentucky and departed this Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington at the age of 72. She was the daughter of the late Robert & Beatrice (McWhorter) Greer.
Linda is survived by three children, Melissa Wade & her husband Todd of Annville, KY, Steven Lonnie Hacker & his wife Mandy of Fairfield, OH and Kimberly Hacker & her husband Dustin of Annville, KY. She was blessed with the following grandchildren, Alli Wade & her fiancé, Tanner Harris of Annville, KY, Hunter Wade of Annville, KY, Lesli White of Collins, Mississippi, Carter Hacker of Fairfield, OH, Austin Hacker of Jacksonville, FL, Talan Coffey and Peyton Coffey both of Annville, KY and by a host of nieces and nephews. She is also survived by two siblings, Jeanette Collins and A.M Greer both of Hamilton, OH.
In addition to her parents, Linda was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Marvin Greer and her sister-in-law Lena Hacker that was as close as a sister.
She was a member of the Annville Baptist Church.
Linda had a servant’s heart. She was humble, kind and selfless in every aspect of life. Although it is sad to give her up, there is joy in the morning that she is having a great family reunion in Heaven with those that went before her. She ran a good race and now is claiming the reward that is promised to us when we trust in the Lord and have faith in his will. Let all of us who knew her never forget the living testimony that her life was and use the example to strive to do the same.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. David Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in the York Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
PALLBEARERS: Austin Hacker, Carter Hacker, Talan Coffey, Peyton Coffey, Hunter Wade, Todd Wade, Dustin Hacker and Tanner Harris
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.