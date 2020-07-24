Linda Vaughn was born April 7, 1949 in Butler County, OH and departed this life Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at her residence, being 71 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Freddie Green Jr. & Elisia (Angel) Green.
Linda is survived by her husband Boss Vaughn of Annville, KY and by two daughters, Telina (Ronnie) Webb of Annville and Amy (Eric) Gilbert of Annville. She is also survived by a brother, Ron Green of McKee and a sister Julia Mullins of Annville. Linda was blessed with three grandchildren, Tiffany (Brandon) Cameron, Caleb Gilbert (fiancé Saeira Khan) and Denver (Brandi) Gilbert and by three great grandchildren, Hunter, Harleigh and Jasmine.
Linda was a member of the House of Prayer.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the House of Prayer with Bro. Eric Gilbert and Bro. John McWhorter officiating. Burial to follow in the Vaughn Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
