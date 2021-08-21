Lisa Ann Truett was born in Madison County, KY March 15th, 1969 and departed this life at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY being 52 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Archie Wells and Lois (Rice) Wells.
Lisa is survived by four children: Joshua Truett (Tyra Vickers) of East Bernstadt, David Truett and Makayla of Sand Gap, Kimberly Johnson and her husband Zack of Keavy, and April Barnett and her husband Mardy of Annville. She is also survived by two sisters Pam Leffler and her husband Dwayne of Berea and Melinda Towe of McKee. Lisa was blessed with nine grandchildren.
Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Tim Wells.
She was a member of the Gospel Mission Church.
Graveside services for Lisa will be held at the Hurley Cemetery at 1:00 PM Friday, August 13, 2021 with brother Shane Gabbard officiating. Visitation will be held at the Hurley Cemetery at 12:00 PM Friday, August 13, 2021.
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
