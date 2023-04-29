Lisa Renee McQueen Obituary

Lisa Renee McQueen was born November 17, 1967 in Laurel County and departed this life Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at her residence in Annville, at the age of 55. She was the daughter of Ella Dorothy (Jones) Williams of Berea and of the late Roger McQueen.
In addition to her mother, Lisa is also survived by her daughter, April Rice of Annville, by a sister, Kimberly Wynn of Berea, by a brother, Roger Lee (Judy) McQueen of Annville and by a half-brother, Chris Williams of Irvine. She was blessed with two grandchildren, Taylor Young and Eli Coby Dale Isaacs.
Graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Monday, April 24, 2023 at the McQueen Cemetery with Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
