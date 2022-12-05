Outdoor Life articles, Jeff Coopers “Another Country”, Hatchet, My Side Of The Mountain and every surplus survival pamphlet I could wrangle up. These and numerous other publications falling in related categories filled my reading list of my young years. I cut my teeth on tales of distress and harrowing escapades in the wild. I have long been fascinated with all things survival related from building pine bough shelters to long term game trapping. With mothers back turned my brother and I dipped stick matches into hot wax waterproofing them. We stuffed day kits into every backpack available and filled a GI Joe lunch thermos to the brim with lukewarm chicken noodle. I planned for a daily plane crash into the Canadian wilderness while smirking knowingly that my chances of being on sinking Cessna was likely as sprouting my own wings.
The idea of being ready to roll up in my foil survival blanket under a cliffs edge with a small fire kicking heat off the back wall onto me always appealed to me even if it was only a test run within rock tossing distance of home. I built a dozen water gathering systems with inverted domes dripping mere ounces into old coffee cans but the idea held merit. I tried every snare and falling trap I dared to self test short of injury. The mantra of shelter, fire and water was something I practiced routinely to varies degrees of success. In youthful ignorance I almost wished for disaster to create a opportunity to implement my skills. All the planning known to man is spittle compared to putting it to action to find the flaws. In hindsight I’m thankful not to be piecing together a fish seine from my well worn socks but still grin at the idea. I do firmly believe that knowing some basics will at some point benefit me. If not I’ve had a blast toying around with my flint, hatchet and pine knot fires.
While the showtime drama driven shows that are on television pushing naked survivalist roaming the Amazon rainforest don’t hold any appeal to me I do enjoy a good overnight trip to sort out my plans. Planning, planning and more plans tuned into real world testing is a exalting feeling. You’ll find that your dryer lint infused fire starters works wonderfully while your waterproof garment bag is anything but. You’ll test your physical limitations and equipment reliability all while enjoying a romping good time freezing in your undergarments while fire drying your jeans beside a overturned canoe. Get out, catch something, kill something, eat it and survive a few days in the wild just remind yourself if the primal connection to a past time when it was required. The past is always one major mishap from being the future and besides we all can use a excuse to get lost.
