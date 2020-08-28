Lizzie Mae Carpenter was born August 19, 1938 in Island City and departed her life Saturday, August 22, 2020 at her residence in London. She was 82 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Riley & Maudie Shepherd.
In addition to her parents, Lizzie was also preceded in death by her husband P.R. Carpenter.
Lizzie Mae is survived by a brother, Elza Shepherd of Labelle, FL. Other survivors include two children, Debbie Hobbs (Tim) of Sand Gap and Todd Gilbert (Tracey) of London; three grandchildren, Rylee Gilbert, Heather Hunt and Shilo Clemons; three great grandchildren, Kyle Jones, Shiann Jones an Bailey Hunt; two great great grandchildren, Ryder Jones and Letti Adkins and a host of very dear cousins.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Farmer officiating. Burial to follow in the Medlock & Annville Cemetery. Pallbearers: Brian House, Jeremy Gilbert, David Jackson, Keith Ingram, Shawn Dozier, William Bowles, Craig Hobbs and Robert Simpson. Honorary pallbearers: Tim Hobbs and Todd Gilbert. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
