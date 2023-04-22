Lloyd Lakes was born July 24, 1935, in Jackson County and departed this life Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, at the age of 87. He was the son of the late Tommy & Mollie (Lainhart) Lakes.
Lloyd is survived by two sons, Tommy Lloyd (Kim Steele) Lakes of McKee and Gregory (Linda) Lakes of Stafford, Virginia and by his love of 36 years, Barbara Abner of McKee. Lloyd was also the brother of Reva Mullins, Lena Garrett, Lois Adkins and Viola Baker.
Private services were held 1:00 PM Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. John Isaacs officiating. Burial followed in the Coyle Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
