Lloyd Wayne Powell was born November 7, 1947 in Jackson County and departed this life Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, being 73 years of age. He was the son of late Roy & Myrtle (Poff) Powell.
Lloyd is survived by two children, Mart Powell (Cynthia Dehne) of Williamsburg, VA and Sarah Powell (Eric Maples) of Lexington. He is also survived a brother, John (Vickie) Powell of McKee. He was blessed with a grandson, Darius Powell of Lexington; nephews, Chris (Jessica) Powell, Ben Powell and Cody (Addison) Powell; niece, Emily (Albert) Fox; great nieces, Wittley Fox, Jolee Fox and great nephew, Matthus Powell.
In addition to his parents, Lloyd was also preceded in death by his sister, Bernetta Powell and by an infant brother, David.
Funeral service 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Cody Powell officiating. Burial to follow in the Kerby Knob Cemetery. Pallbearers: Ben, Chris, Mart & Darius Powell. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
