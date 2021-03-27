By definition and examples splayed out over history marginalized groups of people are on the brunt end of mistreatment. Minorities groups that are mistreated by larger groups have the will of the stronger forced upon them stifling some facets of their life. The argument can be had about how those stronger parties came to be in those positions but there is no shock in how they keep those less than them under their thumb. Controlling any means of resistance is how you separate the bark and bite of any uprising. This is the stark truth of gun control. Racism and gun control are inevitably linked.
There is a long historically rooted trail of racist history woven between those who have weapons and those that do not. This isn’t a gun issue, it’s simply a control issue. The gun is simply the most modern efficient defensive/fighting system that society has came up with in the evolution of weaponry. Perhaps someday it will be a mere memory in the historical footnotes but if so it’ll only be because a more effective means has arose. Human nature has been at play since man discovered a sharp stick was better than a closed fist. Any and all minority groups should be champions in the fight against gun control. Those that seek it should be kept in check with a wary eye from the afore mentioned minorities. Documented cases from around the globe and our own nation show fellow man exploiting power over the unarmed. From governments to the KKK they have used laws, backdoor loopholes and straightforward fear to keep guns out of the hands of marginalized groups to assure they don’t have a ready means of resistance.
It is well known yet the leaders that push this nonsense is the same leaders peddling “safety” at the hands of government to those historically on the wrong end of strong armed governments. One sided power rarely is a positive for those in lesser positions. Those that stand star struck believing the government will magically keep a barrier up warding off perils haven’t glanced at history. In situations where government holds complete authority over subjects without fear of reprisal the ending usually ends up as a dark chapter in a world history study. If you are the belief that our own government is far to0 civilized and honorable for such behavior you again aren’t studying historical examples.
When any party starts looking to stifle basic human rights pay attention because they will always look to remove the teeth from the beast before prodding it. No matter your personal ranking of the importance of firearms in the hands of private individuals it will always be a key issue for liberty for all. Slavery and many other warts on human history would be naught if equal measures of defensive means was freely about. From the Klan with post slavery confiscation to modern day proposed taxes, tariffs and restrictions placed gun ownership it all affects poor minorities most.
The key word in the sales pitch for gun control is control itself. Any doubt of this is simply ignoring the facts and historical significance of gun control being tied to every single mass movement against citizens by it’s own leaders.
