Corner Quick Stop Gas and Grocery store in Tyner was burglarized this past weekend. Some time between the hours of 10:00 pm on Friday, January 17, 2020, and 05:00 am on Saturday, January 18, 2020, unknown persons entered Corner Quick Stop and stole a large quantity of cash and cigarettes. The Sheriff’s Office is working to identify photos from surveillance videos, but still need the help of the public. If you saw any vehicles or people around Corner Quick Stop during those hours listed above, please contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The owner is offering a $1000.00 cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for this crime. Your help in solving this crime can help prevent many other similar crimes.
Local Business Burglarized: $1,000 Reward Offered
