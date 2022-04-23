I love it when a plan comes together! Several months ago we tried to organize a citizen patrol group to help keep an eye on their community and share information with law enforcement. A couple of weeks ago, I opened an investigation on the theft of a car hauler trailer and a generator from a citizen on KY 1955. The value of a theft was approximately $5500.00. Last week Madison Co. SO and Berea PD units seized the generator that was stolen and arrested a man for receiving stolen property.
Local citizens kept searching until we got information that ultimately led to the recovery of the trailer in Garrard County. The owner was overjoyed to get his property back.
Later in the week I received a call from Clay Co. Sheriff Patrick Robinson. He told me about a citizen in Clay County who had his riding lawn mower taken by a relative and sold in Jackson County without the owner's consent or permission. The owner of the mower came to Jackson County and we were able to locate and recover his mower, with a value of approximately $4500.00. We are awaiting a decision from the person who bought the mower from the person who unlawfully sold it, if he wants to pursue criminal charges or not.
Last Thursday I investigated a burglary and criminal mischief at the Cove Carwash in Annville, KY. Thanks to the good security equipment and some help from local citizens, I was able to identify the perpetrator of that crime. Warrants have been obtained on the subject and we will soon make an arrest on this case.
All these cases have one thing in common. Local citizens made a difference! The information received from local citizens led to recovery of property and arrests or the individuals who stole the property. When these burglars and thieves believe someone will give police information on them if they steal, they will either quit stealing or leave the area. Thank you to all who assisted the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
Monday, April 18 was the final day for local citizens to pay property taxes at the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Those unpaid tax bills were turned over to the Jackson County Clerk with additional penalties and fees attached.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to one-hundred and fourteen calls for service. We investigated four traffic accidents, opened four criminal cases and arrested three individuals for various offenses. We appreciate all the support and prayers offered and the good thoughts from local citizens. God Bless!
