Logos Smith was born September 21, 1935 in Jackson County and departed this life Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin at the age of 86. He was the son of the late Alfred Smith & Rebecca (Turner) Smith.
Logos is survived by his daughter, Mary Ann Keck of McKee and by two grandchildren, Molly (Jeremy) Proffitt and Brody (Madison) Keck and by three great grandchildren, Madeline Keck, Cruz Proffitt and Gentry Logos Keck. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Logos was also preceded in death by three sisters, Sarah Gabbard, Allie Melton, & Rachel Brock; three brothers, Gorfey Turner, Jeff Smith & Jim Smith; also, by three half-sisters and eleven half-brothers.
Logos was a member of the Gray Hawk Baptist Church.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at the Pilgrams Rest Cemetery with Bro. Ronald Rose and Bro. Brody Keck officiating. Pallbearers: Brody Keck, Jeremy Proffitt, Terry Melton, Tom Partin, Steve Smith and Jody Madden. Military services were conducted by the local D.A.V. Jack Welch Chapter #165. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakefuneralhomemckee.com
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lakes Funeral Home (McKee) to help with Logos’s funeral expenses.
