Lois Lerraine Potter was born March 27, 1943 in Jackson County and departed this life Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Advent Memorial Hospital in Manchester, being 76 years of age. She was the daughter of the late George & Ida (Gay) Murphy.
Lerraine is survived by her husband, Everrett Potter of McKee; by a daughter, Sherri Potter Hensley and her husband Denny Hensley and a grandson, McKinnlee Hatton all of Manchester. She is also survived by two wonderful friends, Inell Gabbard and Lois Vaughn.
In addition to her parents, Lerraine was also preceded in death by her daughter, Delta Marlene Potter Rose and by the following siblings, Grethel Susie Murphy, Nana Lou Isaacs, Helen Murphy, Allie Mae Sparks, Bernice Lainhart, Dillard Murphy, Opal Murphy, Berlin Murphy and Everrett Murphy and by a dear friend, Dorothy Maggard.
Lerraine was raised in the Holiness faith.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Dudley Lynch officiating. Burial to follow in the Potter Family Cemetery. Pallbearers were Ryan Isaacs, Robbie Isaacs, Shawn Potter, Darryl Sparks, Greg Mullins and Kaleb Spence.
