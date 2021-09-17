Stolen Truck

This vehicle was stolen from the area of W 5th Street on the night of September 16.

The London Police Department would like your help in locating this vehicle which was stolen from the area of W 5th Street on the night of September 16. If you have any information that could lead to its whereabouts, please contact Ofc. Eric Wilkerson at 606-878-7004.

Tags

Recommended for you