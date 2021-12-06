Shootin' It Straight - John Davis
Most young boys have a ideal of what they want to be when they grow up by their early teen years. I like most others had a plan also albeit maybe not as ambitious as some. From the time I was knee high to a grasshopper dad dragged me around every barn, garage, shed, pouting shack or anywhere in general men could be found propped on bumpers talking nonsense and spitting Beechnut. I learned lots of fascinating rumors and a few facts only to find out later those facts could be divided by 50% to shell out some degree of truth.
I learned some bad words. I learned who was doing what with whom. I learned to trade. I learned that to be a man in Moores Creek you needed a garage and/or a barn. Not a prissy garage for your familysedan but rather a place where thing get done. Important things such as playing rook on Friday nights and replacing a clutch on Saturday. I owe a debt of gratitude to a handful of folks for their parts they played in the definitive culture of Moores Creek.
Thanks to Tom Parker for the card playing example in the barn corner as peeked through dad’s hooked arm, Tommy Eversole for turning me loose to weld on a trailer at 13 years old and dad for showing me the appropriate amount of junk to keep around to repel women from ever wanting to set foot inside the door. I’m omitting a few names due to lack of memory and the fact they might still hold grudges from shenanigans years in the past.
Another ambitious goal I had was to live my life on the same dirt that shaped who I am today. So far so good on that one. Things and stuff have came and went by the metric ton but I’m still dug in like a Bluetick after that late season coon. I have a love of these hills and hollers like nowhere else on earth. Land moves slow around here. A few families have owned much of the land for many years and I’m proud to continue in that worn out groove.
My grandfather passed down a 16 gauge Ithaca Model 37 that probably is due and oil change if you’re counting miles. It was packed all over Moores Creek with a field jacket full of shells disappearing throughout the day. That 37 is about retired nowadays but finding another is on my to do list. I want to give my children and grandchildren the same opportunity to list that on their list of goals and accomplishments because even though it seems miniscule it is laying blocks in a foundation you can’t even see. Things with meaning matter. From the hoarding of worn out guns passed down or dirt that you that is so much more it all matters.
My plans and accomplishments of such goals would seem petty to some and perhaps there is some truth to that. Hard to tell with Hank cranked up and the guffaw laugh of Tom drowning out all else mid tall tale. I have no official list and no recipe but I know when it feels right. Some I’ve reached and some are still dangling in front of me but I’m getting there. Petty dreams and low aiming goals? Sure but I’m a simple man and nothing like having the hardest kicking shotgun makes you swell up. Long live The Creek and all its misguided glory.
