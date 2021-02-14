In the summer of 1964 Mike and Terri Durbin moved to Jackson County and became the owners and operators of Campbell’s Drug, a business that would soon become a beloved institution in the community. Campbell’s Drug remained open and serving the community for over 46 years, until Mike’s retirement in 2010. Though neither of the two were born and raised here, they quickly became adopted by a community that deeply appreciated what they had to offer.
Mike was born in Yerkes, Kentucky in 1938. While working in Hamilton, Ohio in 1963 he met Terri Lainhart. It wasn’t long before the couple realized they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together. They were married that fall and would spend the next 60 years together.
Mike attended the University of Kentucky where, in 1963, he graduated from the College of Pharmacy. One year later the couple would make McKee their home and Campbell’s Drugs their life’s work.
It would be hard to find any Jackson County native who does not remember Campbell’s Drug with a smile and a wistful thought of what it meant to them. Mike and Terri worked hard to serve their community and made sure they had plenty to offer, beyond just the communities pharmacy needs. Campbell’s quickly became a place where people would meet and gather, young and old. It was a place where many things were easy to find. One could stop by their short order counter for a cup of coffee, a cheeseburger and a conversation or browse their wide selection of all needed things and many that were simply wanted. From musical instruments to Lionel trains, the couple kept stocked all the things they could think of that their community might find use for. And, come Christmas time especially, it was a magical place, complete with tasteful and elegant decorations, a Christmas tree piled with wrapped gifts and, best of all, a operating train set to delight the eyes of children of every age.
When it came to the health and well being of the citizens of Jackson County, nobody could ask for a more giving and conscientious soul than Mike Durbin, by all accounts. He made sure his customers medication needs were met, without regard to their ability to pay up front. Mike was known throughout the community as a man who put other people first and would spare no effort to improve the lives of those around him. With his wife Terri by his side he lived a life that exemplified the Christian tenet of loving your neighbor without judging them. Being an ordained minister who held the teachings of Jesus Christ close to his heart, Mike believed one must practice those teachings and he was always happy to do so. He was dedicated to his work and to his community. Except for vacations, there was not a day in those 46 and a half years that Mike Durbin couldn’t be found behind the counter of Campbell’s Drug, offering a welcoming smile to all who had need of him or who simply wanted to pass the time of day in pleasant company.
The community lost a valued and much loved member with Mike’s death and we all, along with his devoted wife and their children, mourn that loss while being deeply grateful for the time he spent among us. Mike Durbin’s life was a tribute to his faith, his love for his family and his love for his community and his fellow man. He will be missed
