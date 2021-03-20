Lonnie B. Lainhart was born January 4, 1944 in Jackson County and departed this life Thursday, March 4, 2021 at his residence in Tyner, at the age of 77. He was the son of the late Curt & Dovie (McQueen) Lainhart.
Lonnie is survived by his wife, Dena Conrad of Tyner and by four children, Amy Lainhart of Tyner, Thaddaeus Lainhart, Lonnie B. Lainhart Jr. both of Hamilton, OH and Steve Lehman of Germany. He is also survived by his siblings, Doug (Connie) Lainhart of McKee, Vee Comstock of Fairfield, OH, Gracie (Steve) Whitaker of Tyner and Donnie Joe Lainhart of McKee.
In addition to his parents, Lonnie was also preceded in death by his daughter Patty Lainhart; his siblings, Claudette Sparks, Wavelene Wells, Lowell, Odell, Millard, Curtis, Harold & Patty Lainhart and also by his late wife, Pamela Lainhart.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
